NFR Extends Services and Increases Frequency of Special Trains from July 2024

In an effort to manage the extra rush of passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) has announced the continuation of three pairs of special trains and an increase in the frequency of two pairs of express trains starting from the first week of July 2024.
Extended Services
The following special trains will have extended services:
Train No. 05636/05635 (Guwahati – Shri Ganganagar – Guwahati)
Guwahati to Shri Ganganagar: Runs every Wednesday from July 3 to September 25, 2024.
Shri Ganganagar to Guwahati: Runs every Sunday from July 7 to September 29, 2024.
Total Trips: 13 in each direction.
Train No. 05932/05931 (Dibrugarh – Kolkata – Dibrugarh)
Dibrugarh to Kolkata: Runs every Saturday from July 6 to December 28, 2024.
Kolkata to Dibrugarh: Runs every Sunday from July 7 to December 29, 2024.
Total Trips: 26 in each direction.
Train No. 05639/05640 (Silchar – Kolkata – Silchar)
Silchar to Kolkata: Runs every Thursday from July 4 to December 26, 2024.
Kolkata to Silchar: Runs every Friday from July 5 to December 27, 2024.
Total Trips: 26 in each direction.
Increased Frequency
N.F. Railway has also decided to increase the frequency of two express trains:
Train No. 22504/22503 (Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh) Vivek Express
Current Frequency: Five days a week.
New Frequency: Daily starting from July 8 (Dibrugarh) and July 12, 2024 (Kanniyakumari).
Train No. 15612/15611 (Silchar – Rangiya – Silchar) Express
Current Frequency: Three days a week.
New Frequency: Six days a week starting from July 8 (Silchar) and July 9, 2024 (Rangiya).
Revised Composition: The trains will now run with 22 coaches for enhanced passenger convenience.
Passenger Information
Passengers can find detailed information regarding the stoppages and timings of these trains on the IRCTC website, NTES, and N.F. Railway's social media handles. It is advised to verify the details before planning any journey.
This initiative by N.F. Railway aims to improve travel convenience and manage the increased passenger traffic effectively.