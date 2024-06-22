Narrow Gauge Trains Services Cancelled in Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to cancel a few Narrow Gauge train services of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) due to operational reasons.
A statement from the NF Railway on June 21 stated that Train No. 52541 New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling Passenger and Train No. 02541 Kurseong-Darjeeling Passenger will remain cancelled on June 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30.
Further, Train No. 52540 Darjeeling-New Jalpaiguri Passenger and Train No. 02540 Darjeeling – Kurseong Passenger will remain cancelled on June 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 June and July 1.