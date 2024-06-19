NFR Reschedules Several Trains to Ensure Smooth Operations

In an effort to ensure smooth and efficient operations, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the rescheduling of several key trains. The changes affect departure times on specific dates and passengers are advised to take note of these adjustments. Below are the details of the rescheduled trains:
Train No. 12378 New Alipurduar – Sealdah Padatik Express
Original Departure Time: 17:40 hours on June 19, 2024
Revised Departure Time: 19:40 hours on June 19, 2024
Details: This train, which operates between New Alipurduar and Sealdah, will now depart two hours later than originally scheduled. Passengers are advised to adjust their plans accordingly.
Train No. 12346 Guwahati – Howrah Saraighat Express
Original Departure Time: 12:20 hours on June 19, 2024
Revised Departure Time: 22:00 hours on June 19, 2024
Details: The Saraighat Express, which connects Guwahati and Howrah, will leave nearly ten hours later than its initial schedule. Travelers should make necessary arrangements due to this significant change.
Train No. 12423 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
Original Departure Time: 20:55 hours on June 19, 2024
Revised Departure Time: 05:55 hours on June 20, 2024
Details: The departure of this prestigious Rajdhani Express has been shifted to the early hours of the next day, with a delay of almost nine hours from its original time. Passengers need to be prepared for this overnight schedule adjustment.
Train No. 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
Original Departure Time: 19:55 hours on June 19, 2024
Revised Departure Time: 04:55 hours on June 20, 2024
Details: Similar to Train No. 12423, this Rajdhani Express will also experience a significant departure delay, now scheduled to leave early the following morning. Travelers should plan accordingly for the revised timings.
Train No. 07047 Dibrugarh – Secunderabad Special
Original Departure Time: 09:10 hours on June 20, 2024
Revised Departure Time: 16:00 hours on June 20, 2024
Details: This special train to Secunderabad will now depart in the afternoon instead of the morning, with a delay of nearly seven hours. Passengers should adjust their travel plans to accommodate this new schedule.
Advisory for Passengers
NFR has urged all passengers booked on these trains to note the revised timings and adjust their travel arrangements accordingly. These changes have been made to ensure operational efficiency and passenger safety.
Travelers are encouraged to stay updated through the Indian Railways website, official social media channels, or by contacting their nearest railway stations for any further changes or detailed information.
For more updates and information, please visit Northeast Frontier Railway's official website or contact your local railway station.