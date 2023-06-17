Assam

NFR To Operate One Way Spcl Train Between Ghy-Bengaluru Tomorrow

Special train No. 05698 (Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru) will depart from Guwahati at 23:10 hours on Sunday
Pratidin Bureau

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to run one way special train between Guwahati and SMVT Bengaluru to clear the extra rush of passengers. The special train will run for a single trip on Sunday (June 18).

Accordingly, special train No. 05698 (Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru) will depart from Guwahati at 23:10 hours on Sunday.

The special train will run via Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Barauni Jn., Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Prayagraj Chheoki, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Vijayawada Jn., Katpadi Jn. stations to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 15:30 hours on Wednesday (June 21).

The special train will consist of 18 coaches. There will be AC 3 tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches. Wait listed passengers of other trains running in this route can avail the facility.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

NFR

