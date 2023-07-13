NHM Assam Conducts ‘Digital Health Conclave’ on Online Health Portals

National Health Mission, (NHM) Assam organized Digital Health Conclave, a State level review cum orientation workshop on Online Health Portals on July 12, 2023 at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati.
The one day review cum orientation workshop was held with the concerned participants from all the districts on various health portals. The primary agenda of the conclave was to review each portal to find out the gaps hindering the performance and to formulate strategies for smooth flow of data and to improve data quality.
Meeting proceeded with highlighting the agenda points and the significance of Health Portals in improving performances in health care services in the State. Following that demonstration and orientation on 47 online health portals by concerned NHM State Officials and developmental partners were done.
Further a district wise review on the health portals of each district followed by thorough interaction session with the district health teams for optimum operation of the health portals with special focus on portal wise gaps identification was done and in accordance with that improvement plan were presented and discussed in detail.
In the conclave, the best performers from the district were also felicitated by M S Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director – NHM, Assam, for their hard work and dedication towards improving the health system in their respective districts.