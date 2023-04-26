NHM Assam Conducts Review Cum Orientation Workshop Swasthya Manthan-7

National Health Mission, Assam organized Swasthya Manthan-7, a review cum orientation workshop on Wednesday at Assam Water Centre, Guwahati.

The one day review cum orientation workshop was held with participants from all the districts. SDM&HO, Sectoral Medical Officers, District Programme Managers, Zonal Engineer (Electrical), Project Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Civil), Urban Health Coordinators, Block Programme Managers among others.

Further a district wise review was held on the health performance of each district, and discussions were held on how to improve the health of children and mothers. Also district wise annual action plan for the financial year 2023-24 was discussed thoroughly and necessary suggestions were given as per requirement. It is expected to determine any further course correction that may be required by the districts and any handholding required to improve the health indicators.

In the review meet, the best performers from the State, District and Development Partners were also felicitated by Mission Director, NHM, Assam M S Lakshmi Priya along with state officials for their hard work and dedication towards improving the health system in their respective districts.

It is worth mentioning here that as per reported figures Assam has shown improvement in the Health Indicators-

- The number of Maternal Death cases in 2022-23 (May – March) is reported as 475 against 720 number of deaths in 2021-22 (May – March), showing a decline of 245 deaths (34%)

- The number of Child Death cases in 2022-23 (May – March) is reported as 6,202 against 7,283 number of deaths in 2021-22 (May – March) showing a decline of 1081 deaths (14.8%).

It may be noted that Swasthya Manthan - 1 was held on 08th June, 2022, Swasthya Manthan- 2 was held on 02nd August, 2022, Swasthya Manthan – 3 was held on 27th September, 2022, Swasthya Manthan – 4 was held on 31st October, 2022, Swasthya Manthan – 5 was held on 28th December 2022 and Swasthya Manthan – 6 was held on 4th March 2023 under the initiative of Dr. M S Lakshmi Priya, IAS, Mission Director – National Health Mission Assam.

Apart from Mission Director – NHM, Assam M S Lakshmi Priya, OSD Pankaj Chamuah, NHM, Assam, Zonal Administrative Officers, State Programme Officials and District Programme Officials of NHM Assam were present in the meeting.