NHM Employees Urge Govt: "Fulfill Our Demands or Protests Will Intensify"

National Health Mission (NHM) workers across Assam, including in Barpeta and South Salmara-Mankachar districts, have commenced a three-day strike and sit-in protest demanding implementation of long-standing grievances.

Over 500 NHM employees in Barpeta staged the protest, holding placards highlighting their demands, which include inclusion under the Seventh Pay Commission, equal pay for all cadres, immediate appointments to vacant positions in the Health Department, and parity in gratuity, pension, death benefits, and service book facilities.

The protestors warned that if their demands are not addressed in the coming days, the movement will intensify further.

In a unique demonstration, NHM workers also performed a song directed at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing their hardships and urging the government to resolve their issues.

Similarly, in South Salmara-Mankachar, hundreds of NHM employees gathered at the office premises of the Joint Director of Health Services in Hatsingimari, carrying placards and demanding immediate action on their long-pending requests.

The workers emphasized that their grievances, which include equal pay, direct appointments to vacant posts, and full benefits for regular employees, remain unresolved despite repeated appeals.

In Sri Bhumi district headquarters, NHM employees also launched a three-day strike, demanding parity in salary, gratuity, pension, and other benefits. Officials and authorities are monitoring the protests, as the workers plan to escalate their movement if the government fails to act.

The protests across Assam highlight the growing frustration among NHM employees over delayed implementation of benefits and equal treatment, putting pressure on the state government to address their concerns promptly.

