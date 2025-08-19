NHPC Funds Misappropriated: Handloom Employee in Gogamukh Booked

Allegations have surfaced against an employee of SAAR Handloom, a Gogamukh-based office operating under the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), of misusing official seals to misappropriate funds meant for women artisans.

The employee identified as Hirak Baruah, was found to have used fake seals belonging to various groups, including the "Buwa Kata Sammanay Samiti", for personal gain.

The incident came to light after irregularities were noticed in the disbursement of funds provided by NHPC to train local women in weaving under the project. The project manager, Hirak Baruah, was identified as responsible for the malpractice.

The committe's secretary, Manasi Gogoi Saikia, filed a formal complaint with the Gogamukh Police Station regarding the fraudulent activities. Following the complaint, Baruah has admitted to using the fake seals to carry out the misappropriation.

The Lower Subansiri Hydroelectricity Project, which is implemented to assist local residents, delegates part of its operations to NGOs to provide skills training and livelihood support. However, this incident has cast a shadow over the development initiatives, as some employees have allegedly engaged in corruption.

Hirak Baruah is currently under investigation at the Gogamukh Police Station.

