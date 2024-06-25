NHPC Refutes Reports Of Powerhouse Damage At Subansiri Project Site

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) on Tuesday clarified that no damage was caused to a powerhouse of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project.
This comes after a section of media reported a dyke collapse at the project site due to increased water levels causing damage to a powerhouse. However, "there is no effect on Power house and all project components of Subansiri Lower HE Project are well safe including Power House (sic)", claimed NHPC.
In a statement, NHPC said, "It has been observed that there is misleading news/ report in electronic media that a dyke/wall near the power house of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project has breached and water entered the power house. The news is totally false , misleading and beyond facts."
According to NHPC, a temporary earthen dyke was constructed along the Tail Race Channel (TRC) for the movement of heavy vehicles and machinery for the installation of spillway radial gates and draft tube gates and associated TRC work during the last non-monsoon season.
TRC is a concrete structure through which water is released from the powerhouse back to the river after power generation. During normal operations, the TRC will always be filled with water as a part of the river, stated NHPC.
The company, however, mentioned that a dyke was breached today due to a rise in river discharge with water entering the trail race channel.
"As expected, the dyke has breached today on 25.6.2024 due to increase in river discharge and water entered the Tail Race Channel. Due to increase of river discharge and breach of the temporary dyke , there is no effect on Power house and all project components of Subansiri Lower HE Project are well safe including Power House," the company statement added.
It may be noted that earlier, reports claimed a dyke collapse at the Subansiri Lower Lower Hydroelectric Project causing water to enter a powerhouse which led to large-scale damages.