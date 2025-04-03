NHRC Seeks Report on Journalist's Detention in Guwahati

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the detention of a digital news portal journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar by Panbazar police in Guwahati.

The journalist was reportedly held after covering a dharna in front of the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, where he had questioned the bank’s Managing Director over alleged financial irregularities. However, no reason was cited for his detention.

The NHRC has observed that the incident, if true, raises concerns about the violation of the journalist's human rights. Consequently, the Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, seeking a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

According to the media report published on March 25, the protestors were demanding a high-level inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities in the bank’s management and strict action against those responsible.

