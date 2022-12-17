NIA Files Additional Chargesheet in Maoist Case of Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed an additional chargesheet against an accused in a Maoist case in Assam.

The chargesheet was filed against Samrat Chakraborty alias ‘Nirman’ alias ‘Nilkamal Sikdar’ hailing from West Bengal.

Samrat has been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to reports, the agency stated that they have established that the accused was an active member of CPI-Maoist.

They further said that Samrat played a major role in increasing the Maoist strength in Assam.

The agency stated, “He stayed at various hideouts in Cachar district of Assam with the intention to expand and strengthen the CPI (Maoist) organisation and worked as a link between the leadership of CPI(Maoist) organisation in different regions.”