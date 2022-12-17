Delhi: Father Throws 2-Year-Old Son from Building

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly jumped from the roof of a building in the national capital's Kalkaji area after throwing his two-year-old son from the first floor of the building. This was informed by the Delhi Police.

The incident took place on Friday night and according to his estranged wife Pooja, Mann Singh, 30 was under the influence of liquor when he came to her house and got into a fight with her. He took his son to the terrace of the first floor and "threw him down".

According to police, information about the incident was received at Kalkaji Police Station at around 10:38 pm that one person has jumped from the roof of his house after throwing down one child.

Police said neighbours told them that the house where the incident occurred belonged to the grandmother of Pooja.

Pooja told police she was estranged from Singh.