NIA Apprehends Woman Maoist Leader From Assam's Dibrugarh

A woman CPI (Maoist) leader was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday.

The Maoist leader, identified as Reema Orang alias Saraswati, had been on the run for a long time.

The NIA had conducted search operations at 17 different locations in Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts.

As per reports, the search operations were conducted in connection with a case pertaining to the arrest of a top Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da.

Bhattacharjee (70) and one of his associates Akash Orang alias Kajal was arrested by Assam police on March 7 from Cachar district.

While Bhattacharjee is the central committee member of CPI (Maoist) and a stagiest, Kajal is a member of the Assam State Organising Committee of CPI (Maoist) from Patimara Tea Garden of Cachar district.

Police said Bhattacharjee and his associates were involved in spreading the network of CPI (Maoist) in Assam and other states of the Northeast.

Initially, the case was registered at Crime Branch in Guwahati but later NIA took over the case.

