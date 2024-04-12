NIA Busts PLFI Revival Plot: Armed Cadre Arrested After Raids In Assam, Jharkhand

During the operation, NIA teams seized significant evidence, including PLFI-related documents, two walkie-talkies, five mobile phones, SIM cards, and Rs 11,000 in cash. Earlier arrests in the case, accompanied by the confiscation of Rs 3 lakh cash, firearms, and ammunition, shed light on the ongoing efforts to revive the PLFI following the arrest of its leader, Dinesh Gope, by the NIA.