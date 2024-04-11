MP Horror: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand With Axe, Flees With Severed Bleeding Organ

In a terrifying incident, a guy allegedly hacked his wife's hand with an axe and fled with her severed wounded organ for excessive mobile phone use.
Kamal Ahirwar (36), a native of Barkhedi village in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, attacked his wife, Mithilesh Bai (35) with an axe and severed her hand around 2 a.m. on Wednesday-Thursday.
According to reports, the couple has been married for 16 years and has four children. The eldest daughter is 11, and the youngest son is five years old. Kamal began suspecting her wife a few days ago, which sparked the dispute.
According to the victim, her husband attacked her with an axe while she was sleeping.
Mithilesh's hand was severed, and she also suffered severe leg injuries. Her screams alerted their children, causing Kamal to flee the scene with the severed hand.
Following the event, the police brought the victim to the hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment. The accused fled the scene. The police have launched their search for Kamal.
Mithilesh stated that she suffered a fracture in her left hand when she was 11-years-old. Due to lack of proper medical treatment, her hand got crooked. Since then she would do all the work with one hand. She used to feed her children by doing cleaning work in some houses.