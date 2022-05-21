NIA Conducts Raids Against AQIS In Barpeta

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued raids in Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday against the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) outfit.

As many as 12 persons have been detained so far by the NIA on suspicions of having links with the militant outfit.

According to reports, the probe agency has recovered Jihad-related documents and other incriminating evidences during the raids.

The NIA reportedly conducted a search operation at the residence of one previously detained cadre of the AQIS outfit during which the documents were recovered.