NIA Conducts Raids Against AQIS In Barpeta

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued raids in Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday against the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) outfit.
As many as 12 persons have been detained so far by the NIA on suspicions of having links with the militant outfit.
According to reports, the probe agency has recovered Jihad-related documents and other incriminating evidences during the raids.
The NIA reportedly conducted a search operation at the residence of one previously detained cadre of the AQIS outfit during which the documents were recovered.
It may be noted that the raids started on Friday and has continued today in the matter.
Officials informed that one person, believed to be notorious Jihadi having direct links to the AQIS, was detained during the operation.
He has been identified as Ansarul Islam. He came from Bangladesh to Assam to train new recruits on the ways of the organization, informed officials.
Meanwhile, NIA will continue its operations based on the arrests made. An investigation has been initiated against Islam and further details will be released soon, officials added.