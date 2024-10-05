NIA Executes Raids in Assam Linked to JeM Terrorists; 8 Held

In a coordinated effort against the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched extensive raids across various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Assam.
In Assam, the police apprehended eight individuals from Goalpara district and subsequently handed them over to the NIA for further investigation.
Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the operation, stating, “The NIA has conducted a nationwide operation against Islamic fundamentalists. The Assam police played a crucial role in this effort.”
Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta noted that operations are ongoing in 2-3 locations within Goalpara district, specifically in the Krishnai and Agia areas, where additional individuals are being interrogated.
Further details regarding the operation and the apprehended individuals are awaited as investigations continue.