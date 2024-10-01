NIA Thwarts ULFA-I Plot, Recovers Live IED in Assam's Lakhimpur

Investigations into the case RC-04/2024/NIA/GUW further revealed the involvement of Girish Baruah alias Gautam Baruah and his associates in the movement and placement of IEDs in North Lakhimpur. Baruah was traced and arrested by NIA from Bengaluru on September 24 and had, on examination, disclosed the location of the live as yet unrecovered IED in North Lakhimpur. He further told NIA that the IEDs had been arranged and planted at the behest of Aishang Asom alias Abhiit Gogoi and other top leadership of the ULFA-I

Meanwhile, Investigations into the case are ongoing.