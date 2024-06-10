Night Super Bus Halted as Miscreants Hurl Stones en-route to Golaghat

The unidentified assailants reportedly hurled stones at the bus, bearing registration number AS 05C 9200, aiming at the driver and the handyman. Recounting the harrowing experience, the bus driver stated, "I was driving the bus when some miscreants hurled stones at me while we reached a turning near Bishnu Mandir in Numaligarh. The miscreants hurled stones targeting the windshield of the bus. There was another similar incident reported earlier in the same area. A proper investigation should be initiated to apprehend the culprits."