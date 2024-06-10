Night Super Bus Halted as Miscreants Hurl Stones en-route to Golaghat

In a disturbing incident, a night super bus traveling from Guwahati to Golaghat was allegedly targeted by a group of miscreants in the wee hours of Monday, near Bishnu Mandir in the Numaligarh area of Golaghat district.
The unidentified assailants reportedly hurled stones at the bus, bearing registration number AS 05C 9200, aiming at the driver and the handyman. Recounting the harrowing experience, the bus driver stated, "I was driving the bus when some miscreants hurled stones at me while we reached a turning near Bishnu Mandir in Numaligarh. The miscreants hurled stones targeting the windshield of the bus. There was another similar incident reported earlier in the same area. A proper investigation should be initiated to apprehend the culprits."
Following the incident, the driver promptly lodged a police complaint, urging the local police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.
It is noteworthy to mention that this incident underscores the safety concerns faced by passengers and transport workers, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures along vulnerable routes.
The local police are expected to take swift action to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safety of travelers on this route.