Nilotpal Bora Appears Apologetic After Allegedly Threatening Journalist

Nilotpal Bora recently posted on social media, appearing apologetic over a widely publicised incident in which he allegedly threatened an on-duty journalist during the arrival of Zubeen's mortal remains at his Kahilipara residence on Sunday.

Bora was caught on camera warning a journalist, saying “Camera bhangi dim” (“I will break the camera”) amid an emotionally charged crowd of Zubeen Garg’s fans.

The remark sparked outrage across media circles, pushing the Journalist Association to file an FIR against him.

He was summoned to the police station yesterday and today in connection with the matter.

Today, Nilotpal shared a social media post stating, "On 21st September, an altercation occurred at Zubeen’s residence, where I reportedly lost my temper and verbally abused two cameramen. I deeply regret this unfortunate incident. Wishing everyone well, and urging all to support justice for Zubeen Da."

