Nirmala Sitharaman Attends CBIC Investiture Ceremony in Guwahati | Deets Here

She further said, “On being the fastest growing economy and making sure that all sectors of the economy are equally given attention & stimulus, I think the results are showing. There could be inflation pressure because of the agricultural output or specifically on perishable goods. Efforts are being taken by the government to make sure they are available at affordable rates, especially perishable goods. I hope India continues its momentum of growth.”

Notably, Nirmala Sitharaman is on a two-day visit to Assam and Tripura starting today, sources said. Later today, the union ministers will leave for neighboring Tripura to attend the inauguration of the GST Bhavan in Agartala. The team of union ministers will also visit the Integrated Check Posts at Srimantpur, sources said.