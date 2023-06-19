23 Manipur MLAs Meet Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi

A delegation of as many as 23 MLAs and ministers of Manipur met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday.
As per reports, the delegation was led by state assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh. The delegation apprised the union minister of the ground situation in Manipur in an hour-long meeting, sources said. Various issues related to the violence-hit state were discussed in the meeting which was held at around 6 pm.
Earlier today, the legislators also met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. The legislators put forward certain important points before the defence minister for his consideration, sources said. They also asked for the withdrawal of SoO and bring them back to their designated camps.
Apart from BJP MLAs and ministers, JD-U and NPP MLAs were also a part of the delegation, sources said.