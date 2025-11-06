Nirmala Sitharaman to Visit Guwahati, Inaugurate Key Projects

Central Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in Guwahati on Friday for a two-day visit to Assam. Tomorrow evening, she is scheduled to inaugurate the Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan at the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Uzan Bazar, as well as the Gateway of Guwahati’s state-of-the-art Ferry Terminal and Jetty at Pan Bazaar.

The event will be attended by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, and Transport Minister Charan Bora. Officials hope the project will significantly strengthen Guwahati’s intra-city connectivity and overall transport infrastructure.

Prior to the inauguration, Minister Sitharaman will visit the Jagir Road Semi-Conductor Project site. During the site visit, she is expected to interact with around 300 local youths, discussing opportunities and developments.

Ahead of her arrival, Ministers Piyush Hazarika and Bimal Borah inspected the project site to review final preparations.

Discussions with the chief executive engineer of the semi-conductor project will also cover essential aspects such as electricity, water supply, and security.

The project is slated for formal inauguration in February next year and is expected to open new avenues for Assam’s economic growth.

