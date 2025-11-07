Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Assam BJP Office for Official Meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the BJP office in Assam on Friday, participating in a high-level meeting with state leadership.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Dilip Saikia, senior leader Vijaya Chakravarty, and other key figures.

During the visit, the Chief Minister highlighted the central government’s role, particularly that of Nirmala Sitharaman, in promoting development and reducing regional disparities in Northeast India.

“The Finance Minister has played a pivotal role in addressing regional inequalities and supporting the Northeast’s progress,” CM Sarma said.

He noted key reforms under Sitharaman’s tenure, including the increase of income tax exemption limits to 12 lakh and reductions in GST rates, which have provided relief to the public.

Sitharaman addressed the importance of communicating government initiatives to the people ahead of upcoming elections in April.

She emphasized that governments must ensure progress reaches every state and village, following the principle of “One India, Best India”.

The Chief Minister also highlighted major projects such as the Namrup fertilizer plant, crediting the central government for supporting initiatives that have accelerated Assam’s development over the past decade.

Comparing the last ten years of BJP-led governance to the previous UPA regime, he emphasized the scale of progress achieved in Assam.

Sitharaman stressed that the government’s work must be promoted widely so citizens understand the initiatives and their benefits, and that opposition parties often fail to provide meaningful accountability.

The Finance Minister and state leadership urged local leaders to take these achievements to the public, ensuring awareness of the transformative work carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

Also Read: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives IN Assam for Key Project Inaugurations