Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives IN Assam for Key Project Inaugurations

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Guwahati today on a special aircraft to a warm reception at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Borjhar. She was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, along with senior officials of the Assam government.

Soon after her arrival, Minister Sitharaman boarded an Indian Army helicopter and departed for Jagiroad to visit the upcoming Jagiroad Semiconductor Project site, one of the most ambitious industrial ventures in Assam.

Speaking to the media, State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said, “Today, the Union Finance Minister has arrived in Guwahati for a two-part programme. She will first visit Jagiroad to review the progress of the semiconductor project and interact with the local youths who have been engaged in the initiative.”

During her visit to the project site, Sitharaman is expected to hold an interactive session with nearly 300 young professionals and trainees, discussing employment prospects, industrial development, and Assam’s growing role in India’s semiconductor manufacturing vision.

Discussions with the chief executive engineer of the semiconductor project will also cover essential aspects such as electricity, water supply, and security.

The project is slated for formal inauguration in February next year and is expected to open new avenues for Assam’s economic growth.

Later in the evening, the Finance Minister will inaugurate two landmark riverfront projects in Guwahati, the Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan at the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Uzan Bazar and the Gateway of Guwahati’s state-of-the-art Ferry Terminal and Jetty at Pan Bazar.

The riverfront event will be attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, and Transport Minister Charan Bora. The newly developed ferry terminal is expected to transform Guwahati’s water transport system, easing intra-city connectivity and contributing to a more integrated and sustainable urban transport network along the Brahmaputra.

Meanwhile, on November 8, the foundation stone and bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Swaheed Kanaklata University will be held, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to inaugurate the event. The proposed university, to be built across 771 bighas of land in Gohpur, has received a sanctioned budget of ₹500 crore from the Assam government. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the tendering process has already been completed, clearing the path for construction work to commence soon.

