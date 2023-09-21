NIT Silchar Incident: Academic Dean BK Roy Temporarily Replaced

Himadri Kalita
As the students continue their strike following the death of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar student Koj Buker, the academic dean of the institution has been temporarily replaced, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to reports, the authorities of the institution replaced Dean BK Roy and gave the charge of Dean (Academics) as an interim measure to Associate Dean of Academics.
Speaking to Pratidin Time Digital, the registrar of NIT Silchar, Krishna Lal Bhaishnab informed “The final decision about dean academics will be taken after a meeting with the NIT Silchar director as there is a procedure that has to be followed. However, it could have been a different matter if BK Roy himself resigned from the post.”
“For now, BK Roy has been presided over by Lalit Chandra Saikia. He has been granted the responsibility of the Academic dean of NIT Silchar, till the matter is resolved,” he added.
Meanwhile, the students are still protesting putting forward six demands to the NIT authorities.
It may be mentioned that the body of Koj Buker was found hanging under suspicious circumstances from a window inside the NIT hostel campus on September 15.
It came to the fore that the said engineering student had a backlog on several subjects from his first semester and therefore, the NIT authorities didn’t allow him to register for the third year until he cleared his backlogs.
Following this, the student decided to meet NIT Academic Dean BK Roy seeking help on the matter. But, his concerns were not taken into consideration. Owing to this, the student decided to end his life, as per sources.