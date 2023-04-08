NIT Silchar Assault Case: Students' Group Demand Probe Against Accused

The All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students' Association (ACKHA) has set a timeline of four days for the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar authorities and police demanding a high-level probe and strict action against those involved in the physical assault case.

As per sources, a junior student of NIT Silchar was physically assaulted by some senior students of the institute on March 31. Reportedly, a fourth-semester engineering student, Siddhant Paitya, was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH) in critical condition. He lodged a first information report (FIR) against 18 seniors at Ghungoor Police Outpost with the help of his family members.

Paitya said that a section of seniors had bullied him on the basis of his mother tongue and the area he comes from. On Tuesday night, he stayed at the NIT campus and parked his car in front of Hostel-6. The seniors damaged the car just to bully him, he said.

His mother said there are severe cuts and injuries on his body. "It was a horrifying incident. The authorities should look into this carefully before something bigger happens," the student's mother said.

Chief Adviser of the students body Rupam Nandi Purkaystha, while speaking to media persons said, "Following the attack on the student who is a local resident of Barak Valley by some senior students of the institute, an FIR was filed by the victim's family. We demand immediate action within the next four days to be taken by Cachar Police against the accused mentioned in the FIR. If Cachar Police and the NIT authorities do not initiate any measures within April 11 (Tuesday), we shall be bound to launch democratic protest condemning the incident.”

On the other hand, the authorities of NIT Silchar stated that they took decisive steps by cancelling the election of the Gymkhana students body and also the present students body was dissolved.