NIT Silchar Incident: Authorities Appoint New Academic Dean

The situation at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has returned to normalcy after the college authorities agreed to accept the demands of the students that were put forward following the death of their fellow student Koj Buker.
One of the demands pressed moments after Koj Buker’s suicide was the resignation of the academic dean BK Roy.
A day after the college authorities agreed to accept the demands of the students, BK Roy was removed from his post and was replaced by Prof Brinda Bhowmick.
The college authorities appointed Prof Brinda Bhowmick from the department of Electronics and Communication Engineering w.e.f September 25.
“Prof. Brinda Bhowmick is entitled to admissible allowance as per existing rules of the institute with effect from the date of taking over the charges. The tenure of engagement will be provisionally for a period of two years from the date taking over the charges or till further orders,” the order reads.
The demands that were pressed by the students were:
There should be no actions against any of our students neither from the NIT Silchar Administration nor from the Cachar Administration regarding the unfortunate incidents that took place yesterday
There must be a proper investigation regarding this case and proper action are to be taken after the findings
We demand immediate resignation of Dean Academic NIT Silchar (Prof. Binot Krishna Roy) as we believe the unfortunate incident could have been avoided had the administration been cooperative with the student fraternity
There must be proper compensation and all possible support for the family of the victim from the NIT Silchar Administration and Cachar Administration
All pending such disciplinary actions taken on the students which might trigger the same incident of suicide or mental distress must be reviewed with immediate effect
We have observed over time that our academic section is not at all student friendly. We want a high level committee to be formed to bring academic reforms in the college
It may be mentioned that the body of Koj Buker was found hanging under suspicious circumstances from a window inside the NIT hostel campus on September 15.
It came to the fore that the said engineering student had a backlog on several subjects from his first semester and therefore, the NIT authorities didn’t allow him to register for the third year until he cleared his backlogs.
Following this, the student decided to meet NIT Academic Dean BK Roy seeking help on the matter. But, his concerns were not taken into consideration. Owing to this, the student decided to end his life, as per sources.