NIT Silchar Students Physically Assaults Hostel Staff; Inquiry Launched

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam has come in the limelight for all the wrong reasons after students of the institution involved in a major scuffle at the premises, reports said on Sunday.
According to information received, three cooks of one of the college hostels were grievously injured after few boys physically assaulted them.
The incident is said to have occurred at hostel no. 7 of NIT Silchar on Friday night. Reportedly, the boys initially engaged in an argument with the cooks which later turned violent.
The boys not only attacked the cooks, they also vandalized several times of the kitchen.
Meanwhile, the NIT authorities have initiated an inquiry after the incident came to the fore, reports added.