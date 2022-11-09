Nitin Gadkari Announces Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crores in Assam

Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Assam announced several projects worth Rs. 50,000 crores in order to boost connectivity in the state.
The projects include:
Guwahati Ring Road and Narangi-Kurua bridge
38-km elevated Kaziranga corridor
Jorhat-Majuli bridge
6-lane Khanapara-Jorabat road
Khanapara - LGBI Airport Ropeway
Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Grateful to Shri @nitin_gadkari ji for announcing projects worth ₹50,000 cr to boost connectivity in Assam.”
Gadkari is on a three-day visit to Northeastern States to review several projects that were implemented under his ministry.
He also expressed his displeasure over the pace of work going on.