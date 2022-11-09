Assam

Nitin Gadkari Announces Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crores in Assam

Gadkari is on a three-day visit to Northeastern States to review several projects that were implemented under his ministry.
Nitin Gadkari And Himanta Biswa Sarma
Nitin Gadkari And Himanta Biswa Sarma
Pratidin Bureau

Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Assam announced several projects worth Rs. 50,000 crores in order to boost connectivity in the state.

The projects include:

  • Guwahati Ring Road and Narangi-Kurua bridge

  • 38-km elevated Kaziranga corridor

  • Jorhat-Majuli bridge

  • 6-lane Khanapara-Jorabat road

  • Khanapara - LGBI Airport Ropeway

Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Grateful to Shri @nitin_gadkari ji for announcing projects worth ₹50,000 cr to boost connectivity in Assam.”

Gadkari is on a three-day visit to Northeastern States to review several projects that were implemented under his ministry.

He also expressed his displeasure over the pace of work going on.

Also Read
Guwahati: Elderly Man Rapes 3-Year-Old Minor in Datalpara
Assam
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crores

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com