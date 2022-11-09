Assam

Nitin Gadkari Arrives in Assam to Review Projects

Assam CM welcomes Nitin Gadkari
Pratidin Bureau

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, arrived in Assam on Wednesday.

Welcoming the Union Minister, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “It is an honour for us to have with us Hon Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Shri @nitin_gadkari ji, who is on a visit to Assam to review various projects being implemented by his ministry. Pleased to have welcomed him today. We look forward to his guidance.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Review Projects

