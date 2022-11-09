Nitin Gadkari Arrives in Assam to Review Projects

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, arrived in Assam on Wednesday.

During his visit, he will review various projects being implemented by his ministry.

Welcoming the Union Minister, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “It is an honour for us to have with us Hon Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Shri @nitin_gadkari ji, who is on a visit to Assam to review various projects being implemented by his ministry. Pleased to have welcomed him today. We look forward to his guidance.”