Nitin Nabin Calls for BJP Mobilisation, Highlights Assam’s Development Journey

BJP leader Nitin Nabin, reflecting on his political journey in Assam, emphasised the party’s commitment to grassroots work and inclusive development, while stressing the importance of booth-level mobilisation for electoral success.

Nabin recalled coming to Assam in 2009 as a youth leader of the BJP’s Yuva Morcha. At that time, Dilip Saikia was the state president of the youth wing; today, he continues to serve as the BJP’s Assam state president. Nabin credited Kamakhya Maa’s blessings for the party’s sustained progress in the state.

Highlighting the party’s focus on India’s Northeast, Nabin said the BJP has always believed that the development of the entire country is linked to the growth of the Northeast. “The Northeast, including Assam, can now advance alongside the most developed states of India,” he said.

Nabin noted that during the Congress rule, citizens had lost land rights, and Assam did not fully benefit from central schemes, as funds were diverted elsewhere. He praised the current BJP-led government in Assam for ensuring that funds from Delhi reach the people, citing leaders such as Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sarbananda Sonowal for facilitating development initiatives.

He added that Assam’s development is progressing in a manner that respects both nature and the culture of every community. “We work with a 24×7 approach, taking each election seriously and ensuring that every NDA seat receives focused attention,” Nabin said. He stressed the importance of winning booths at the grassroots level, emphasising that booth victories are the key to winning elections.

Recalling the BJP’s experience in Bihar, Nabin said the people had rejected allegations of voter fraud against the party. He called on party workers to strengthen the outreach of government schemes, highlighting initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat that allow citizens access to healthcare without the previous burdens of land-based health interventions.

Nabin concluded by calling on BJP functionaries to actively support the party in building a strong government in Assam. “Politics is not about short-distance competition. If you work sincerely, you can go far ahead,” he said, emphasising long-term vision and disciplined grassroots work.