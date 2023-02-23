NMC Approves 100 MBBS Seats for Nagaon Medical College

In what can be termed as a boost to healthcare facilities in Assam, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 100 MBBS seats in the Nagaon Medical College.

The medical college has become the 11th in Assam and second in 2023 to be approved by the NMC.

Following this approval, the Nagaon Medical College will start its MBBS classes with an intake of 100 students for academic session 2023-24.

With this, the total number of MBBS seats in the state has increased to 1,400.

Meanwhile sharing the news through a tweet, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “A shot in the arm! The Letter of Intent issued by @NMC_IND to Nagaon Medical College for 100 MBBS seats will boost to our efforts to improve healthcare. It has become the State’s 11th medical college to receive Letter of Intent and 2nd this year after Kokrajhar Medical College.”