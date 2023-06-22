NMC Renews 5-Year Recognition for GMC, AMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has renewed the recognition for Assam Medical College (AMC) and Gauhati Medical College (GMC), which were on the verge of losing their recognition, for another five years with 170 and 156 seats in the MBBS course. This was informed by the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, "The National Medical Commission has recognized Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for another 5 years, with 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course."
This comes after the two medical colleges appealed to NMC when it temporarily suspended recognition of the mentioned colleges as these institutions were found to be non-compliant with the standards set by the commission during recent inspections.
However, one more medical college, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College (FAAMC) in Barpeta, is yet to get the recognition renewed as it also faced temporary suspension.
It may be mentioned that these medical colleges were found to have several lapses related to the installation and functioning of CCTV cameras, Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance procedures, and faculty rolls. Additionally, vacant positions in the faculties were also identified during the inspections conducted by the Commission.
The affected medical colleges had the option to appeal this decision within 30 days, with the first appeal to be made at the NMC. If the appeal is rejected, the institutions could approach the Union Ministry of Health for further recourse.