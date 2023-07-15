‘No Cabinet Reshuffle Till Lok Sabha Elections’, Clarifies Assam CM

CM Sarma said, “State BJP President can never change halfway since he has a fixed term in office. Therefore, there are no chances of any change in state BJP leadership before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, during the Assam Chief Minister’s Delhi visit, he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. He appraised the Home Minister about the recent flood situation in Assam. CM Sarma also expressed his gratitude towards Amit Shah for offering Rs 360 crores from the SDRF fund to Assam.