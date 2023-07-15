‘No Cabinet Reshuffle Till Lok Sabha Elections’, Clarifies Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that there would be no reshuffle in the state cabinet ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The Assam CM’s statement comes amid speculations about a reshuffle in the ministry ahead of the elections.
While speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Saturday, CM Sarma said, “There will be no reshuffle in the Assam cabinet till the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are over. However, after the polls, and before the Rajya Sabha elections arrive, there will definitely be a huge a major shuffle in the ministry.”
Himanta Biswa Sarma also clarified that there are no possibilities of the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President to be replaced till the Lok Sabha elections.
CM Sarma said, “State BJP President can never change halfway since he has a fixed term in office. Therefore, there are no chances of any change in state BJP leadership before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Notably, during the Assam Chief Minister’s Delhi visit, he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. He appraised the Home Minister about the recent flood situation in Assam. CM Sarma also expressed his gratitude towards Amit Shah for offering Rs 360 crores from the SDRF fund to Assam.