"No Reel, Only Still..." Bhupen Borah's Jibe At Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday took a jibe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his comments on Rahul Gandhi.
Bhupen Borah took to Twitter to share a picture depicting the Assam CM surrounded by Bihuwotis writing, "You mean no reel, only still !!!"
This comes after the Assam CM shared a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he can be seen amidst farmers on his trip to Haryana.
Along with the video, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "The sudden desire of the Prince, and his desperation, to get real is laughable! But in your zeal to get captured by your photo & video team, for God's sake, do not demean the dignity of our Annadatas. The heckling of farmers to pose as a 'farmer' is deplorable Mr Gandhi. Get Real without the Reels."
It may be noted that on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi took part in paddy sowing, drove a tractor, and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields.
In May, the scion of the Gandhi family was spotted in a truck. Rahul Gandhi was seated in the co-driver’s seat from Delhi to Ambala.
Gandhi was traveling to Shimla to spend some time with his mother. On the way, he met truck drivers at a dhaba in Sonipat, Haryana, and decided to hitch a ride to Ambala during which he spoke to them about their work and hardships.