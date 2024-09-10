ADRE 2024: Guwahati Police Steps Up Security To Ensure Fair Exams

The order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) for the Police Commissionerate, Imdad Ali, aims at preventing malpractices and ensuring a fair examination process.

According to the order, the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), on behalf of the Commission, has scheduled written examinations for Grade III and IV posts across various centers, including 324 centers within the Police Commissionerate's jurisdiction in Kamrup Metropolitan.