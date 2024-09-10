ADRE 2024: Guwahati Police Steps Up Security To Ensure Fair Exams

In a move to ensure the integrity and transparency of upcoming Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024, the Guwahati Police has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
The order prohibits the entry of any unauthorized person within 100 meters of the ADRE examination centers. Only candidates with valid ADRE admit cards, scribes for persons with disabilities with proper authorization, examination officials such as heads of institutions and invigilators, police officials on examination duty, and authorized personnel from the District Commissioner’s office and SEBA will be allowed to enter the centers.
The order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) for the Police Commissionerate, Imdad Ali, aims at preventing malpractices and ensuring a fair examination process.
According to the order, the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), on behalf of the Commission, has scheduled written examinations for Grade III and IV posts across various centers, including 324 centers within the Police Commissionerate's jurisdiction in Kamrup Metropolitan.
The ADRE examinations will be held on September 15, September 29, and October 27, 2024, with timings set to accommodate the high number of candidates expected approximately 4.5 lakhs in total within Guwahati jurisdiction.