No Change in Existing Tariff Rates Upto 300 Units: Assam CM on Power Hike

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, refuted media reports of an increase in energy costs on Sunday, calling them false and claiming that the current tariff rates up to 300 units had not changed.
However, additional electricity charges to be charged above 300 upto 500 units by 0.20 paise. Similarly, consumers (government offices mainly) consuming electricity more than 500 units will be charged Rs 0.99 paise per unit.
Commercial and other Industrial will be charged Rs 0.59 paise per unit, as per the new Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) notification.
Interestingly, for smart pre-paid consumers, the applicable Fuel and Power Purchase Price (FPPPA) against energy consumed during the month of September 2023, consumers will be charged in 92 days as daily installment (October 1 to December 31, 2023).
Speaking to Pratidin Time, a top APDCL official said, “For pre-paid consumers, the FPPPA charge for the month of September 2023 against the unit consumed will be recovered in three months. We are not going to recover the amount in one day, but in 92 days.”
The official also informed that the new FPPPA rates fixed by the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) will be levied from the month of October 1, 2023 for energy consumed during September 2023.
For other conventional prepaid consumers, the FPPPA will be made applicable on prospective basis.
The notification also stated that any adjustment regarding short/excess recovery due to seasonal variation of consumption within the stipulated period will be adjusted in subsequent periods or as may be directed by competent authority.
It should be noted that earlier, the APDCL had issued a notification stating that for use up to 300 units, consumers will be charged 30 paise per unit.
Consumption between 301 and 500 units, on the other hand, will see a 50-paise increase per unit, while consumption over 500 units will see a significant increase of Rs 1.29 per unit.