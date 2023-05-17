“No Comment” Says Nagaon SP on SI Junmoni Rabha’s Suspicious Death

Amid the mysterious death of the Kaliabor Sub Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha on Monday night, the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, Leena Doley has refused to comment on the matter claiming that the investigation has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam.
During a media interaction in Nagaon, the reporters were seen questioning the Superintendent of police over the death incident of the SI Rabha, however, the Nagaon SP allegedly tried to overlook the questions.
“I will not be commenting on anything. The case has been handed over to the CID Assam following the directions of the DGP Assam Police GP Singh. Thus, I cannot make any statement related to the case, as it would harm the investigation process,” said Nagaon SP Doley.
There have been several dramatic twists and turns in the death case of Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam police, who lost her life in a fatal road accident on Monday night. The latest whistle comes from Junmoni’s mother where she has accused the top brass of the Nagaon police of "murdering" her daughter as the latter ferreted out their plans of a possible criminal conspiracy.
"The SP and DSP....all are involved in something big and Junmoni might have come to know about their malicious intentions, that is why they killed her!," Junmoni's weeping mother said.
She also claimed that the team of police led by Nagaon SP had raided her residence on the ill-fated night and seized Rs 80,000, apart from a small amount of jewelry. During the raid, she said that a police official allegedly seized her phone and switched it off before deleting several contacts and phone numbers from it.
The police had also threatened her to not speak anything in front of the media, Junmoni's mother claimed.
The raid was conducted on the basis of a complaint lodged at Lakhimpur Police Station accusing her of being involved in an extortion case.
She informed that the police team had arrived at her residence late at night, possibly after the tragic car crash that claimed Junmoni’s life.
Further, Junmoni’s mother claimed that the post-mortem of the deceased cop was carried out without her consent. This raises suspicion as Junmoni's body had several injury marks indicating that she was assaulted with sticks or rods before her untimely death, her mother said.
In light of such anomalies, the family of the deceased cop has now sought the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into what is being described as a case of ‘premeditated murder’.