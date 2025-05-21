No Direct Role Found: Gauhati HC Grants Bail to Sumi Borah

The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to social media influencer Sumi Borah in connection with the trading scam case registered at Barbaruah Police Station in Dibrugarh district, effectively clearing her from judicial custody in all pending cases linked to the alleged scam.

According to her legal counsel, while Borah was named in the FIR, there was no direct evidence tying her to the fraudulent transactions. “There is no proof of her active involvement in the trading scam, and even the arrest memo failed to clearly mention the grounds for her detention,” said her advocate. Taking into account the prolonged duration of her custody and the absence of substantial evidence, the Gauhati High Court decided to grant her bail.

This development comes shortly after her husband Tarkik Borah, also known as Tapan Borah, and her so called brother Bishal Phukan were granted bail by the same court on May 3 in the final case pending against them.

The release of all three accused marks a notable turn in the ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities, even as legal scrutiny over the case continues.

