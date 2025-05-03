Tarkik Borah Released After 7 Months in Jail Amid Trading Scam Charges

After spending nearly seven months behind bars, Tarkik Borah, a key accused in a major trading scam, walked out of Guwahati Central Jail following his release on bail. His return to the open skies marks a significant development in one of the state's most talked-about financial controversies.

Tarkik had been lodged in Guwahati Central Jail since his arrest, having been implicated as one of the prime accused in the high-profile trading scam that rocked the region. The scam, which drew widespread attention, involved allegations of large-scale financial irregularities, duping investors, and manipulation of trading operations.

The arrest of Tarkik had made headlines at the time, not just because of the scale of the alleged fraud, but also due to the network of people believed to be involved in the scheme.