‘No Electoral Talks’: CM Himanta Slams False Claims Involving Garima Saikia Garg

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came down heavily on what he termed as a “deliberate and malicious smear campaign” being run by certain political quarters against Garima Garg, asserting that the allegations being circulated are completely false, irresponsible, and politically motivated.

Advertisment

Addressing the issue, the Chief Minister categorically denied having held any discussion with Garima Saikia Garg on elections or any electoral matter.

He said attempts to link her name with political manoeuvring were aimed at extracting political mileage by maligning an individual’s personal dignity.

“It is entirely inappropriate to spread such narratives to damage someone’s reputation for political gains. I have had no election-related discussions with Garima Saikia Garg,” Sarma said, describing the propaganda as the outcome of a “well-orchestrated conspiracy by a particular political party.”

The Chief Minister alleged that with elections approaching, there has been a systematic attempt to circulate fake news and create a toxic political environment.

He warned that such misinformation campaigns not only mislead the public but also undermine the principles of responsible political discourse.

Calling upon the people of Assam to remain alert, Sarma urged citizens not to fall into the trap of fake news and politically motivated propaganda.

Also Read: 'Keep Politics Away from Zubeen': Garima Garg Issues Stern Appeal