No Entry Without Indian Passport From Troubled Bangladesh: Assam DGP

"As per our information, a group of ULFA-I is now in the area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. We discussed how to neutralize this group and asked all concerned to remain alert so that the group couldn't enter Assam to carry out any subversive activities in the state. Police, CAPF, Army, and all intelligence agencies have been briefed. Assam is now in a peaceful way. I appeal to the ULFA-I not to destroy the peaceful environment. If someone has grievances, then they may talk with the government. We are on alert," he said.