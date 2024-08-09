No Entry Without Indian Passport From Troubled Bangladesh: Assam DGP

In response to the escalating political crisis in Bangladesh, Assam Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, announced that only Indian passport holders will be permitted entry into the state from the troubled neighboring country, and that too, through designated entry points.
"From our side, the direction is very clear that we will not allow anyone to enter the state. Many students from Assam and other parts of the country are studying in Bangladesh. Last month 78 students including 60 students from Assam returned from Bangladesh. We will only allow Indian Passport holders to enter Assam while we will not allow others to enter the state," he said.
"We have been regularly monitoring the situation for the last three days. When the development arose there (Bangladesh) we immediately held a video conference with all SPs, we also held a video conferencing meeting with senior BSF officials and the Union Home Secretary was also in that video conference. In Assam, our four districts - Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara, have shared their border with Bangladesh. Along with BSF, Assam police is also ready as the second line of defence. Assam police and BSF have conducted joint patrolling in many places," DGP Singh said on Thursday in Tinsukia.
Singh further warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to infiltrate the state, asserting that the border is now under stringent surveillance. The DGP's remarks came during a security review meeting in Tinsukia district ahead of India's Independence Day on August 15.
The security review also addressed concerns regarding the presence of a group from the banned United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
"As per our information, a group of ULFA-I is now in the area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. We discussed how to neutralize this group and asked all concerned to remain alert so that the group couldn't enter Assam to carry out any subversive activities in the state. Police, CAPF, Army, and all intelligence agencies have been briefed. Assam is now in a peaceful way. I appeal to the ULFA-I not to destroy the peaceful environment. If someone has grievances, then they may talk with the government. We are on alert," he said.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed the government's commitment to securing the Indo-Bangladesh border, stating that no one without valid passports, visas, or proof of Indian citizenship would be allowed entry. The Chief Minister also expressed hope that the central government would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of minority communities in Bangladesh amid the ongoing unrest.
The political situation in Bangladesh has become increasingly unstable following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5, amid mounting student-led protests. The protests, which initially sought to abolish the quota system for government jobs, have since escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations.
Following Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from the country, Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament to pave the way for an interim government, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of this interim government, a decision made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.