Hailakandi Youth Arrested For Facebook Post Supporting Bangladesh Unrest

A youth from Hailakandi was arrested by the local police over a social media post, as per reports on Friday. In the wake of the instability in Bangladesh, the youth's post called for a similar outcome in India.
The arrested individual has been identified as Rezuwan Ulla Mazarbhuiya. He was taken into custody by Hailakandi Police from his residence at ward number 5 in Rangpur under Lala Police Station.
Rezuwan, in a Facebook post supporting the Bangladesh unrest, wrote in Bengali, "After Bangladesh, now it's time for India. Bangladesh's impact will soon be witnessed in Assam." In subsequent comments to the same post, he also mentioned links to militant organization Al-Qaeda.
Following his arrest, the police are now questioning him trying to establish terror links.
Notably, Bangladesh witnessed violent protests leading to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning from her position and fleeing from the country to India. Since then, fleeting reports of violence against Hindu minority have surfaced.
On Thursday, the interim government in Bangladesh was sworn in. It will be led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.