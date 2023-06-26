No Holiday Announced On June 27: Clarifies Kamrup DC

The Kamrup Metro District Administration on Monday issued a warning regarding a fake circular of a holiday announced in the district on June 27 that is currently being circulated on social media platforms.
The fraudulent message is falsely claiming to be an official communication from the department.
The administration has asked the citizens not to be deceived by such misinformation and refrain from sharing it further.
The Kamrup Metro District Administration in its official Twitter handle wrote, “Fake Alert: Citizens and concerned stakeholders may please note that this letter is fake and forged. NO such holiday has been declared.”
Further, the Assam Police has emphasized that strict action will be taken against individuals found responsible for spreading this fake circular, as it aims to mislead the public.
The authorities are actively investigating the matter and encourage the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it.