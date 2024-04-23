"No Land for Settlement of Chakma-Hajong Community Members in Assam": CM Sarma

Amidst a contentious debate over the settlement of the Chakma-Hajong communities from Arunachal Pradesh in Assam, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue during a poll campaign for BJP candidate Suresh Bora in Nagaon. He clarified that there had been no discussions with Arunachal Pradesh or Union Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the relocation of these refugees to Assam.
However, discussions have arisen regarding the relocation or granting of permanent residency to indigenous communities of Assam, such as the Moran, Muttock, Ahom, and Sootea, currently residing in Arunachal Pradesh.
CM Sarma expressed ignorance about Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's statements on the resettlement of Chakma-Hajong communities, emphasizing that no such discussions had taken place from Assam's side with the Government of India.
"I am unaware of the remarks made by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju concerning the resettlement of Chakma-Hajong communities from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam. There has been no discussion on this matter from our end with the Government of India. It appears to be a political statement by Rijiju for Arunachal Pradesh, which does not concern us. Assam lacks the land for the settlement of Chakma-Hajong community members. Have we? No member of the Chakma-Hajong community has approached me or contacted me regarding this issue. I will address this matter with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju after the elections. Let me clarify, the Assam Government will only grant Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) to 6,000 to 7,000 indigenous people of Assam, particularly the Moran community members residing in Arunachal Pradesh," said CM Sarma to the media.
It may be mentioned that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent declaration about the resettlement of the Chakma-Hajong communities in Assam has sparked a heated controversy in the region.
Rijiju stated during a press conference that the Government of India along with the Arunachal Pradesh Government, has decided on this move, citing the implementation of a permanent law under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and existence of Inner Line Permit (ILP) as a factor.
He claimed that discussions had taken place with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, regarding this decision.
"Over the past three years, we've been endeavoring to locate suitable areas in Assam for the relocation of Chakma-Hajong individuals. However, these areas already have local inhabitants, leading to anticipated resistance. Nevertheless, we're committed to devising appropriate packages for these zones. Once identified, we will urge Chakma-Hajong individuals to relocate from Arunachal Pradesh. While some have agreed to this, there has been resistance from others. Nonetheless, with the existing laws in place, they cannot attain Indian citizenship under the CAA while remaining in Arunachal Pradesh. Our aim is for Chakma-Hajong to retain their Indian citizenship, albeit not from Arunachal Pradesh," explained Kiren Rijiju.