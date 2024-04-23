"No Land for Settlement of Chakma-Hajong Community Members in Assam": CM Sarma

Rijiju stated during a press conference that the Government of India along with the Arunachal Pradesh Government, has decided on this move, citing the implementation of a permanent law under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and existence of Inner Line Permit (ILP) as a factor.

He claimed that discussions had taken place with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, regarding this decision.