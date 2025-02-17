No Market Closure in Kokrajhar Today, Confirms Dist Administration

Daily markets and weekly hut bazar in Assam's Kokrajhar will remain open on February 17, 2025, (Monday) following a revised directive from the Office of the District Magistrate.

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate, earlier instructions regarding market closure have been reconsidered. The Kokrajhar Municipal Board has been directed to allow regular market operations as usual today, as per order No. KMJ-7-2024/14.

Concerned authorities have been informed to ensure compliance, and vendors, as well as the public, can continue their business without disruption.