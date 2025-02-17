Assam Budget Session Begins Today, Historic Sitting in Kokrajhar

The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly begins today, with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya slated to address the House.

For the first time in Assam's history, a legislative assembly session will take place outside Guwahati. The Budget session is set to begin today at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) assembly in Kokrajhar.

Following the Governor’s address, government bills and ordinances will be tabled. Additionally, the Supplementary Demands for Grants and the list of supplementary allocations for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented. A special discussion under the Speaker’s Initiative Session will also be held in Kokrajhar, focusing on the socio-economic and overall development of areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The first day's proceedings will conclude with a motion of thanks on the Governor’s address. The Assembly will remain adjourned on February 18, and the next phase of the Budget Session will resume in the Assam Legislative Assembly on February 19, beginning with the Question Hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed their support, highlighting the government's dedication to empowering the Bodo community and safeguarding their cultural heritage.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is scheduled to present the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 10. The Budget Session is expected to continue until March 25.