No More Hiding! Controversial JJM Contractor Arrested From Guwahati
Assam police on Monday apprehended controversial Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor Nirmal Kumar Mur from Guwahati.
According to sources, Nirmal went into hiding after he allegedly bashed an Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Mahmora unit member Lakhi Das Panikar last April 27, 2023. Mur has been taken to Sivasagar under tight security.
Earlier, on Sunday, the contractor had shared a video message tendering an apology to the AJYCP leader for misbehaving with him.
“Hello, I am Nirmal Kumar Mur, I regret for the untoward incident with AJYCP leader Lakhi Das Panikar last April 27, 2023. I am deeply pained and ashamed for whatever happened that day. I apologize to all the members of the AJYCP and specially Lakhi Das from the bottom of my heart. I promise not to repeat this again in the future and, thus, I apologize to the people of Assam. I am ready to visit the AJYCP office and apologize for the same. Thank You, Jai Aai Axom,” said Nirmal in his video message.
Notably, the Sonari police earlier summoned the controversial leader based on a police complaint by the AJYCP leader at Kakotibari police station in Charaideo district. However, he was allowed to leave the police station after questioning.
This incident has sparked an outraged among the AJYCP members at the Sivasagar town on Sunday. A group of AJYCP members also staged a protest outside the residence of the JJM contractor in Sivasagar.
Reacting to this, AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai told media, “Controversial JJM contractor Nirmal Mur had slapped the AJYCP regional general secretary from Mahmora unit, a complaint was lodged by the member at Kakotibari police station. Based on the FIR, Sonari police had summoned the contractor, but later he was allowed to go which we condemn. Police has failed to impose non- bailable sections against the culprit which is a crime committed by the Assam police themselves.”
Changmai also alleges that the non-Assamese contractor Nirmal's first offense was that he had raised his hand against an AJYCP regional leader. “Secondly, he is engaged in embezzlement of funds under Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship program under Government of India, for which the police could have imposed a non-bailable section against him, but they didn’t. Thirdly, he had threatened to shoot our leader with a gun. Most importantly he had tried to mislead the police by lodging a fake complaint against AJYCP stating that the organisation has demanded money from him,” added Changmai.