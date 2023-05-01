No More Hiding! Controversial JJM Contractor Arrested From Guwahati

Changmai also alleges that the non-Assamese contractor Nirmal's first offense was that he had raised his hand against an AJYCP regional leader. “Secondly, he is engaged in embezzlement of funds under Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship program under Government of India, for which the police could have imposed a non-bailable section against him, but they didn’t. Thirdly, he had threatened to shoot our leader with a gun. Most importantly he had tried to mislead the police by lodging a fake complaint against AJYCP stating that the organisation has demanded money from him,” added Changmai.