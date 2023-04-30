Sivasagar Contractor Goes into Hiding, Tenders Apology to AJYCP Leader in Video

A day after Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha had threatened the controversial contractor Nirmal Kumar Mur for slapping the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Mahmora unit member, of late. The controversial Jal Jeevan Mission contractor on Sunday shared a video message tendering an apology to the AJYCP leader for misbehaving with him.
According to reports, Nirmal went into hiding after the incident and left the town of Sivasagar.
“Hello, I am Nirmal Kumar Mur, I regret for the untoward incident with AJYCP leader Lakhi Das Panikar last April 27, 2023. I am deeply pained and ashamed for whatever happened that day. I apologize to all the members of the AJYCP and specially Lakhi Das from the bottom of my heart. I promise not to repeat this again in the future and, thus, I apologize to the people of Assam. I am ready to visit the AJYCP office and apologize for the same. Thank You, Jai Aai Axom,” said Nirmal in his video message.
Earlier, contractor Nirmal Kumar Mur was seen bashing the AJYCP regional secretary Lakhi Das Panikar from the Mahmora unit following a heated argument. A video of the said incident went viral thereafter.
On Saturday, Bir Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was put under house arrest by the Sivasagar police along with the Para-military force for threatening the contractor with dire consequences for slapping the AJYCP leader.
Speaking to the media, Shrinkhal said, "I am ready to go to jail but we will not tolerate any form of physical attack by anyone from the non-Assamese community."